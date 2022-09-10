Alvi lauds FOSPAH’s four-year performance

Islamabad : Federal Ombudsperson Kashmala Khan in collaboration with UN Women Pakistan launched a report on ‘FOSPAH’s transformation from 500 to 5,000 cases.’

President Dr. Arif Alvi was the chief guest of the Federal Ombudsman Secretariat for Protection Against Harassment at Workplace (FOSPAH) four-year performance audit launching ceremony, says a press release.

The guest of honour, Sharmeela Rassool, country representative of UN Women Pakistan, guest of honour Adnan Rafiq, country director, United States Institute of Peace Pakistan, senators, ambassadors and people from different spheres of life attended the ceremony.

The welcome speech was delivered by the Federal Ombudsperson Kashmala Khan, wherein she put light on the performance audit of the Federal Ombudsman Secretariat for Protection against Harassment (FOSPAH).

In the past four years; 2018 to 2022, where the total disposal off cases were 5,000, whereas previously from 2010 to 2018 were 482.

The concept of ‘Work Smart’ and efficient utilisation of the physical, budgetary, infrastructure and effectiveness of human resources have enabled FOSPAH to achieve this progress i.e. four offices, online complaint system, hearing sessions through skype, digitalisation, speedy justice (60 days), no cost.

While addressing the stakeholders, federal ombudsperson invited all to put their efforts to further improve this department for long term dispensation of durable, sustainable and swifter justice.

Country Representative of UN Women Pakistan, Sharmeela Rassool also addressed the audience and appreciated the achievements of Federal Ombudsperson Kashmala Khan. Country Director United States Institute of Peace, Adnan Rafiq, in his speech said that FOSPAH has achieved a remarkable progress within a short span of time and minimal budget along with less resources.

President Dr. Arif Alvi delivered the closing speech and shared his views on workplace harassment and women’s property rights and applauded Federal Ombudsperson Kashmala Khan for her efforts in the past four years.