Lahore Police book Sindh ACE officials

KARACHI: Lahore’s Gulberg police station registered a case against three officers of Sindh Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) and others for arresting Pakistan Tehrik-Insaf (PTI) leader and leader of the opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh from Lahore on July 5, 2022 in an anti-corruption case registered in Karachi.

An FIR was registered at PS Gulberg, Lahore against two deputy directors of Sindh ACE Sukkur and Jamshoro zones Abdul Hafeez Chachar and Javed Halipoto, Inspector Misiri Khan Dahani and two private persons Fateh Shaikh and Sohail, under sections of 506 b and 342 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) on the complaint of PTI leader’s PA Muhammad Farhan.

Commenting on the registration of a case against Sindh ACE officers by Punjab Police, Chairman Sindh Anti-Corruption Muhammad Nawaz Shaikh told ‘The News’ that the Sindh Anti-Corruption team was in Lahore on official duty and they arrested Haleem Adil Shaikh in accordance with the law. He termed the Lahore police action against the ACE offices as without legal footings and as illegal. The PTI leader and leader of the opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh Shaikh was released on bail on Thursday from Karachi’s Central Jail. he was charged with illegal occupation of 40 acres of state land near the Northern Bypass in Manghopir, Karachi. Shaikh remains booked in 15 criminal cases from 2019 to 2022 . He is on bail in 11 out of 15 cases.