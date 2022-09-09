Hamza wins bronze in Commonwealth Karate

KARACHI: Paris-based Pakistani karateka Hamza Iqbal Raja won bronze in the -84kg in the Commonwealth Karate Championship in Birmingham on Thursday.
Hamza started well by beating an Indian fighter in his first fight. He lost his second fight against an England fighter and went to repechage where he won against fighters from Wales and Cyprus to win bronze.
This was the debut event for Hamza, who is from Azad Kashmir and lives in France. His entry had been sent by Pakistan Karate Federation.
