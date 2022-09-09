Our only hope

This letter refers to the article ‘Derailing democracy’ (August 31, 2022) by Aasiya Riaz. The writer did a good job of explaining how democracy in Pakistan has been sabotaged. In fact, our democracy has never been functional in a real sense, failing to go beyond words on paper.

Nevertheless, only a well-functioning democracy can bring positive change to Pakistan. Our leaders must learn from the failures of the past; our stop-start approach to democracy has only exacerbated the suffering of the people.

Zakeer Zakreeya

Awaran