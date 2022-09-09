Our only hope

This letter refers to the article ‘Derailing democracy’ (August 31, 2022) by Aasiya Riaz. The writer did a good job of explaining how democracy in Pakistan has been sabotaged. In fact, our democracy has never been functional in a real sense, failing to go beyond words on paper.
Nevertheless, only a well-functioning democracy can bring positive change to Pakistan. Our leaders must learn from the failures of the past; our stop-start approach to democracy has only exacerbated the suffering of the people.
Zakeer Zakreeya
Awaran
Despite facing the floods of 2010, we have not learned any lesson from our past. In 2022, our country is still at the...
The prices of essential commodities have almost doubled; medicines are no longer affordable by the poor. With such...
This refers to the letter, ‘The India option’ by Abdul Rafay Jamali. It seems that due to constant political...
Agriculture is a very important part of Pakistan as it contributes around 20 percent of our GDP and much of our...
Flash floods have wreaked havoc in Balochistan causing thousands of houses and buildings to collapse, land to be...
WhatsApp is the most used messenger app in the world. However, its popularity comes with risks, especially since...
Comments