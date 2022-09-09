 
close
Friday September 09, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Newspost

Our only hope

September 09, 2022

This letter refers to the article ‘Derailing democracy’ (August 31, 2022) by Aasiya Riaz. The writer did a good job of explaining how democracy in Pakistan has been sabotaged. In fact, our democracy has never been functional in a real sense, failing to go beyond words on paper.

Nevertheless, only a well-functioning democracy can bring positive change to Pakistan. Our leaders must learn from the failures of the past; our stop-start approach to democracy has only exacerbated the suffering of the people.

Zakeer Zakreeya

Awaran

Comments