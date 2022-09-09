CM approves expansion of Ehsaas Programme

LAHORE:Punjab Ehsaas Programme Chairperson Dr Sania Nishtar called on Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and former federal minister Moonis Elahi at the Chief Minister’s Office on Thursday. It was decided in the meeting to expand the scope of the Ehsaas programme in Punjab.

Approving the increase in the monthly subsidy per family under the Ehsaas Ration Discount Programme, the CM said that under the programme, deserving families would be able to buy flour, ghee and pulses at 40 per cent cheaper compared with the market. While approving the doubling of the per capita amount of food for children, girls and elderly living in welfare institutions, managed by the Social Welfare Department, the CM said that in order to improve the quality of food items in welfare institutions, he increased per capita amount of food for the residents. By increasing the per capita amount of food, such people would get quality and abundant food, the chief minister added.

The Ehsaas bill would be presented in the Punjab Assembly soon, he said and added that it was decided to introduce welfare projects to raise the standard of living of people of the flood-affected areas. He said that scholarships would also be given to pregnant women to prevent stenting. While issuing orders for preparation of new housing policy for the government employees, the CM said that a five per cent hardship quota would be allocated under the housing allotment policy for special government employees while a quota would also be introduced for special people in the Punjab Government Servants Housing Foundation, he asserted.

About Rs500 million would be allocated to subsidise special persons in housing societies, he added. Sania Nishtar gave a briefing about the progress of welfare projects under the Punjab Ehsaas Programme. Chairman P&D, finance secretary and others were also present.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Thursday said that all possible steps would be taken to impart good education to out-of-school children and necessary resources would be utilised to equip neglected sections with education and skills. In a message issued here on the occasion of International Literacy Day, the chief minister said that Allah Almighty gave him the honour of establishing the Literacy Department in Punjab 20 years ago. He regretted that an important department like it was neglected in the past, but the present government would pay full attention to it.

"Punjab Education Sector Reforms Programme of my earlier period was appreciated at every national and international forum", he maintained and pointed out that his government had started free books and scholarships for girls. "Today, we reiterate our commitment to teaching everyone", the CM concluded.

Meanwhile, Vice Chairman Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab Makhdoom Tariq Mehmoodul Hasan called on Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at the Chief Minister's Office. Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi expressed good wishes for Makhdoom Tariq Mehmoodul Hasan and directed resolving the problems of Pakistanis living abroad on a priority basis. The Chief Minister said that Pakistanis living abroad are our valuable assets. Imran Khan's government gave the right to vote to overseas Pakistanis but, unfortunately, the incumbent federal government took away the right to vote from overseas Pakistanis and by withdrawing the right to vote, overseas Pakistanis were deprived of their legitimate right, he regretted. The Chief Minister said that the Punjab government is determined to resolve the problems of overseas Pakistanis and services of overseas Pakistanis cannot be forgotten for the strengthening of the national economy. The Punjab government will ensure the protection of the rights of overseas Pakistanis at all costs, he further said. Principal Secretary to Chief Minister M Khan Bhatti was also present.

Chief Minister Ch Pervaiz Elahi has constituted a cabinet committee on privatisation. The committee will submit its recommendations after considering privatisation of government properties worth more than 100 million rupees.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Cooperatives, Environment Protection Raja Basharat will be the convener of the committee while Finance Minister Mohsin Khan Laghari, Excise and Taxation Minister Sardar Asif Nakai and Revenue Minister Mansoor Ahmed Khan are nominated as its members. Chief Secretary and SMBR have also been nominated as ex-officio members. Chief Secretary issued a notification for the formation of the committee.