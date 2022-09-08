GKMC holds first capacity-building workshop

PESHAWAR: Dean of Gajju Khan Medical College, Swabi, Prof Dr Shams-ur-Rahman has said that improving quality is one of the most important aspects of competing at both the national and international levels in health and medical education.

The Quality Enhancement Cell hosted a one-day workshop in the college for enhancing the staff members’ capacity on Wednesday. The workshop’s main figurehead was Assistant Manager for Quality Assurance Saeed Afsar.

The session was attended by faculty members from the basic and clinical sciences, including professors, associate professors, and assistant professors.

Khyber Medical University Peshawar has instructed all affiliated institutions to develop and submit Self-Assessment Reports (SAR) of their respective institutions/programmes in order to improve the quality of education in medical institutions.

This was the first of several such courses that would be held weekly. Prof Dr Shams-ur-Rahman, dean of MTI-GKMC/BKMC Swabi, emphasised on quality enhancement during the workshop’s opening session.

It is essential for competing both nationally and internationally, he said. He advised the participants to work toward meeting and upholding the requirements and standards established by the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

The dean was commended by the Director of the Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC) Dr Mohammad Khalid for providing all required assistance in setting up the QEC at MTI-GKMC/BKMC Swabi and starting its regular operations.

The workshop’s resourcepersons were Prof Dr Ishtiaq, HoD of Medical Education, and Dr Mohammad Khalid, Director QEC. The director QEC gave a presentation on Quality Assurance and Quality Enhancement. The director QEC further said that the Self-Assessment Report (SAR) of an institution must meet 8 criteria and 31 requirements.

The first criterion of the Self-Assessment Report (SAR)-Mission, objectives, and programme outcome-as well as its standards were thoroughly covered at the workshop.

The attendees received both print copies and digital copies of the training materials.

The director QEC gave the participants group assignments to complete in order to define the MBBS program’s mission, objectives, and outcomes. This was done in order to ensure that they were in line with the goals of KMU as well as the mission, objectives, and outcomes of MTI-GKMC/BKMC, Swabi.

The participants also received instruction on how to evaluate these goals and results using a variety of evaluation techniques.

The director QEC congratulated everyone for attending the workshop with such interest and for contributing so actively. He also mentioned that the next event in the series would be held on September 14, 2022, and would address one or two criteria and the associated standards.