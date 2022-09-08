Elgar ready for ´World Cup final´ against England

South Africa captain Dean Elgar is treating the Test series decider against England at the Oval "like a World Cup final" as the Proteas seek to recover from a heavy defeat.

"It´s pretty much like a World Cup final for us, that´s the way I´m viewing it," Elgar said on the eve of the match on Wednesday.

South Africa have not lost a Test series since Elgar took over the captaincy last year and the 35-year-old opener knows what is at stake.

"It´s the biggest Test so far in my captaincy," he said.

"The players know that, they sense that. You have to empty the tank. You can´t leave anything behind. It´s huge for us, massive.

"I´ve never experienced a Test series win against England, and that´s after playing for 10 years.

He added: "We know if we manage to win this game we´re back at number one. It´s pretty much like a World Cup final for us, that´s the way I´m viewing it."

Elgar confirmed Ryan Rickelton, who was in good form for English county side Northamptonshire earlier this season, would replace Rassie van der Dussen after the batsman was ruled out with a broken finger.

Top-order runs have been a longstanding issue for South Africa -- the Proteas have posted just one fifty in the series, Sarel Erwee´s 73 at Lord´s.