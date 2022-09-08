Saadi begins Commonwealth Karate journey today

KARACHI: The country’s premier karateka and former Asian champion Saadi Abbas will begin his Commonwealth Karate Championship journey when he locks horns with Australia’s Mitchell Durham in the -75 kilogramme first fight in England on Thursday (today).

Saadi, a two-time Commonwealth Karate Championship gold medallist, has been placed in Group B, carrying nine fighters.

Saadi’s fight against the Australian will be a pre-quarter-final. Saadi is one of the hot favourites for the crown of the tenth edition being held at the University of Birmingham.

“I will try my best,” Saadi told ‘The News’ from Birmingham. “Our pool is a bit tricky. It has also English player Brian Wilkins, who is the current European Championship silver medallist. The other pool is a bit easier. I have prepared well; let’s see how it goes,” he said.

Saadi, who also has to his credit a US Open title, reached England on Monday.

He is expected to complete his hat-trick of titles. During an interview with this correspondent recently, Saadi complained that he won so many medals for the country but was never backed the way he should have been.

He has managed the tour by spending from his own pocket.

However, Pakistan Karate Federation (PKF) on Wednesday promised that it would try to back him financially. “We will also try to back him,” PKF chairman Mohammad Jehangir told ‘The News.

Jehangir was hopeful that Saadi would deliver in Birmingham. “He is a fine boy and like in the past I am very much confident that he will pull off a good result,” he said.

Jehangir said that the PKF has written to the government for sponsoring Saadi’s tour but so far no reply has been received from the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB).

The PKF requested the Board through a letter a few days ago that Saadi’s tour would cost Rs500,000 and the Board should back the fighter.