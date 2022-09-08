Dadu in distress

Johi has been disconnected from other areas in Sindh for the past two weeks, and its citizens are working long hours to raise a ring bund to ward off rising flood water. Although the MPA from the area and local PPP workers are working to make the ring bund strong, the district administration has been unhelpful.

There is little coordination between the department concerned and NGOs. People and their families working on the ring bund should be supported and given food rations. The administration should act against those who are raising the prices of basic necessities. A helpline number should be provided to contact the district administration.

Gulsher Panhwer

Johi