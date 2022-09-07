Tehran ready to complete Pak-Iran gas pipeline projects: Ambassador

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan, Mohammad Ali Hosseini said the Iranian government is ready to complete the gas pipeline between Pakistan and Iran to enhance cooperation in the energy sector. Iran wants full cooperation with Pakistan in gas and other sources of energy, he said.

In an Interview with the APP here on Tuesday, he said Teheran is fully prepared to complete the gas pipeline between Pakistan and Iran. He also claimed there are no sanctions on Iran’s gas and “we are ready to cooperate with Pakistan in the field of energy.” He said that the completion of the Pakistan-Iran gas pipeline will fulfil the energy needs of Pakistan, which will open new avenues for mutual cooperation between the two countries.

Apart from this, Iran is exporting 100MW of electricity to Pakistan, which will be further increased. Ambassador Hosseini said that apart from this, work is going on another project to provide electricity to Pakistan, for which initial steps have been taken by both sides. There is also a possibility of implementing banking channels in both countries in the near future, but even despite that, we can find ways for mutual economic partnership and trade. He said that the two countries were making joint efforts to enhance the mutual trade to $5 billion. He said that barter trade between the two countries could be promoted as we have the example of mutual trade in rice and meat. The Ambassador said that there were many opportunities for investment between Iran and Pakistan in various trade sectors including industrial zones. The comprehensive role of both countries for regional economic and trade integration and the North-South and East-West Corridors will not only connect Pakistan to Iran but will also provide Pakistan with trade and economic integration with Central Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Russia.

While discussing the movement on the Pakistan-Iran border, the Iranian ambassador said that the new crossing points have been opened on the Pakistan-Iran border which will facilitate transit trade and movement of people. Apart from this, six border markets have been decided in principle while work on the Pishin border market has been completed and its inauguration ceremony is going to be held soon. Besides, the work on Gabd, Rimdan and Kohak border markets will start soon, the ambassador said

Meanwhile, while discussing the Proposed Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between Pakistan and Iran, he said that several rounds of negotiations had taken place and it would be finalized very soon. He said that mutual trade lists have been exchanged and there is consensus on the list of trade items in both capitals.

Meanwhile, the Preferential Trade Agreement was signed between Pakistan and Iran in March 2004, which requires a review to make its implementation more effective, the Iranian ambassador said. Apart from this, there is a need for tariff rationalization between the two countries, in which the volume of mutual trade can be increased to $5 billion.

The Ambassador said the tripartite Pakistan-Iran-Turkiye train link will not only promote economic and trade relations between the three countries. He said that the Taftan and Quetta train sections need to be repaired and there is a consensus in both countries on this. He said that the train between Pakistan, Iran and Turkiye can play a very important role in regional trade integration and can connect Central Asia, the Middle East and Europe economically and commercially.

In response to a question, he said the direct air connectivity between Tehran, Islamabad and other big cities is very important for the promotion of mutual relations on both sides. Meanwhile, he said that there is a lot of potential in religious tourism in both countries and the people of Pakistan want to visit Iran for pilgrimage. He expressed the institution of an Open Visa Policy between both countries.