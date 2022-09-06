The Pakistan Air Force during the Indo Pakistan War-1965

PAF was put into the driving seat by Air Marshal Asghar Khan. It may sound like an impossible task, but he created over 26 institutions within his strategic vision as a leader. He accomplished this monumental task with a futuristic and holistic view. It was his great leadership and hard work that was imitated in action with perfection, by another great leader, Air Marshal Nur Khan. The successive leadership just kept building on that strong edifice and the results speak for themselves to this day; the recent example is the role of PAF in the “War on terror” and the rejoinder to the Indian Air Force (IAF) misadventure on February 27, 2019, when the intruding IAF aircraft got a befitting retaliatory response by our forces.



During Indo-Pak War 1971, being completely outnumbered by the enemy and having few air bases, that too being precariously closer to the Indian borders, the PAF was always strategically out of reckoning as compared to the Indian Air Force.

Since we are remembering the Indo-Pakistan War 1965 and the role of PAF, it was through offensive activities carried out simultaneously on different IAF bases, on September 6, at the following IAF Bases/targets:

On September 7, the second day after the beginning of the war, the PAF had gained supremacy over its own skies and remained unchallenged by the IAF.

PAF draws first blood- on September 1, 1965 (Sarfraz Rafiqui’s action)

The evening of September 1, 1965, saw hectic and desperate attempts by the IAF to stop the rapid advance of the Pakistan Army’s 12 Division’s offensive against the Akhnoor sector in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK). Indian Vampire aircraft, obsolescent but considered suitable for providing close support in the valleys of Kashmir, were hastily called into action. No 45 Squadron was moved from Poona to Pathankot. The grim situation on the ground found the Vampires at work immediately. Three strikes of four Vampires each had been launched in succession that evening. Much has been made of their success by the IAF, but Major General G S Sandhu was not impressed. In his book ‘History of Indian Cavalry,’ he recounts how the first Vampire strike of four, leisurely proceeded to destroy three AMX-13 tanks of India’s own 20 Lancers, plus the only recovery vehicle and the only ammunition vehicle available during this hard-pressed fight. The second flight attacked Indian infantry and gun positions, blowing up several ammunition vehicles. The Indian forces were spared further ignominy at their own hands when two Sabres arrived on the scene. Squadron Leader Rafiqui and Flight Lieutenant Imtiaz Bhatti were patrolling at 20,000 ft near Chhamb. On being vectored by the radar, they descended and picked up contact with two Vampires in the fading light. Rafiqui closed in rapidly and before another two Vampires turned in on the Sabres, made short work of the first with a blazing volley from the lethal 0.5” Browning six-shooter.

The Pathankot Strike on September 6

It was late afternoon of September 6, 1965, when India started its undeclared war against Pakistan and attacked Lahore. Since morning, PAF had been operating in the Lahore sector in support of the Pakistan Army but this was the first time it had decided to go on the offensive. Pathankot, one of the main bases from where the IAF was launching its aggression, was chosen as the target for the first strike. Squadron Leader Sajad Haider and his fighter pilots were honoured for launching the vital mission.

While the commanders at Air Headquarters (AHQ) were busy monitoring the air operations, miles away at PAF station Peshawar, a group of the ground crew was spiritedly busy giving final checks to some Sabre fighter-bombers parked at the operational platform. The refuelling over, the aircraft, with guns loaded and rockets in their launchers, were ready to go on their mission. An hour earlier, Squadron Leader Sajad Haider, had finished briefing the pilots on the impending strike mission.

Led by Squadron Leader Sajad Haider, the eight Sabre fighter-bombers formed up in battle formation and headed towards the enemy territory. The Sabres were now seven minutes to the target. Haider looked at his watch and then at his flight plan card. They were banging on time. During the mission they carried out numerous attacks, destroying 13 enemy aircraft, including MiGs, Mysteres, and damaging C-119 transport planes; the ATC building got its share too.

They flew back home elated with the job they had done. It was the first PAF offensive mission on an IAF base and it paid dividends. Nearly the entire operational strength of supersonic MiGs was destroyed that day, as it was evident from the fact that not a single MiG was spotted in flight until the last days of the war.

The Indian attack on Lahore and the spirited response of PAF in saving Lahore

Besides leading the first offensive on an enemy base, Haider’s Squadron also had the distinction of launching the first strike on the Indian Army. On the morning of September 6, when news came of the enemy attack on the Lahore sector, it was the self-asserting Haider and his pilots who gave the Indians the foretaste of things to come. At around 0900 hrs the Squadron was ordered to strike the Indian army advancing on Lahore along with Amritsar-Wagha Road. Sajad Haider along with Flight Lieutenants Mohammad Akbar, Arshad Sami, Khalid Latif, Dilawar and Ghani Akbar flew this historical mission which saved Lahore and Pakistan that day.

September 6, 1965 operations

On the evening of September 6, 1965, three aircraft took off from Sargodha for a raid on Halwara airfield, for a pre-emptive strike. Led by Squadron Leader Rafiqui, with Flight Lieutenant Cecil Choudhry as No 2 and Flight Lieutenant Yunus Hussain as No 3; the formation hurtled across into enemy territory in the fast fading light. During the dogfights, Cecil heard Rafiqui call over the radio, “Cecil, my guns have stopped firing; you have the lead.” Cecil promptly moved in to lead, with Rafiqui sliding back as wingman. Rafiqui, despite having his guns jammed did not leave the battle and got shot down like a sitting duck, heavily outnumbered as did Younas.

In this epic encounter, Rafiqui was at his best, having scored a confirmed kill a third time. As a Squadron Commander, he demonstrably inspired other Squadron Commanders and pilots to lead fearlessly. This may well have been Rafiqui’s greatest contribution to the 1965 air war. The award of the Hilal-e-Jura’t, as well as Sitara-e-Jurrat, acknowledged his gallant leadership and selfless devotion to duty. PAF Base, Rafiqui (Shorkot) and major boulevards across various cities of Pakistan, named after him, rekindle the spirit of his chivalry.

Adampur

Squadron Leader Alauddin was commanding the No 18 Sqn during the 1965 Indo-Pak War. On the evening of September 6, Squadron Leader Alam led an offensive fighter sweep of three Sabres with Squadron Leader Alauddin and Flight Lieutenant Syed Saad Akhtar Hatmi. They were nearing Tarn Taran, a town in the Amritsar district when Alauddin called out on the radio and informed the leader about the presence of four Hunters in close vicinity. Alam glanced in the direction pointed out by Butch. Soon, Alam commanded the formation to jettison tanks and checked guns. In the meanwhile, the Hunter formation located the Sabres and turned violently to avoid the attack. Butch Ahmed was thrilled to get some action. This was the moment of trial and he had waited for this day for a long. Jettisoning his tanks and checking his guns at the ‘Hot’ position, he followed his gallant leader. Alam damaged one aircraft and Hatmi destroyed one. All the Hunters were hunted and vanquished, leaving behind only three victorious Sabres in the hostile skies. Full of pride, victorious Butch Ahmed returned home, opening his account in a dashing manner.

Attack on Amritsar Radar

On September 11, 1965, Squadron Leader Muniruddin Ahmed volunteered for the dangerous strike mission to destroy the formidable Amritsar Radar station. Earlier attempts to destroy it (in which Munir was also the participant) proved to be futile as the target was well-camouflaged. Intelligence reports suggested that it was located in the centre of thickly populated Amritsar city and a battery of heavy ack-ack guns guarded it. Munir considered the destruction of the Amritsar radar as a personal challenge. He devised various tactics to neutralise this threat.

In the afternoon of the fateful day, Munir attended the briefing. The TOT was given and the pilots moved out of the operations room and headed towards the revetments where their Sabre fighter-bombers were parked. At the pre-determined time, the engines came alive and the aircraft started rolling towards the beginning of the runway. Suddenly with a deafening roar, the engines came to life and the first two Sabres, with Wing Commander Shamim and Squadron Leader Munir as his wingman, bounded down the runway.

As the four fighters drew near the city of Amritsar, suddenly, the enemy guns opened up. First, it was spasmodic but as the target came closer the intensity of flak increased. All types of guns, light and heavy, seemed to be firing at them and the air was filled with tracers and orange balls of shells but the four fighters, undaunted, ploughed on towards their target. Munir, who was flying as deputy leader, made last-minute adjustments for the final run-in. The leader pulled for the attack, and others followed. As Munir dived and delivered the lethal blow from his guns, all the enemy gunners seemed to focus their artillery on him. Munir’s aircraft shuddered as a barrage of shells burst nearby; single-mindedly, he moved on through the web of fire.

As he pulled up after the attack, an enemy ack-ack shell hit Munir’s Sabre. “I am hit”, he told the leader in a cool and calm voice; and then the R/T went silent. Shamim tried to contact him repeatedly but there was no response. He looked around but Munir was nowhere to be seen. A great pilot, a jubilant officer and a proud son of the soil was gone. Initially, he was declared missing in action as his dead body was not found. Hectic efforts were made later by PAF but bore no fruitful results. He was posthumously awarded Sitara-e-Jurrat by the Government of Pakistan.

-The author is a biographer and historian

Station of Origin Sorties planned and number of aircraft Target

Sargodha 8 F - 86 Adampur

Sargodha 8 F - 86 Halwara

Sargodha 4 T - 33 Ferozepur Radar

Sargodha 6 F - 86 Amritsar Radar

1 Elint

Peshawar 8 F - 86 Pathankot

Peshawar 2 B - 57 Adampur

Peshawar 2 B - 57 Halwara

Peshawar 2 B - 57 Pathankot

Mauripur 8 F - 86 Jamnagar

Mauripur 4 T - 33 Porbunder Radar

Mauripur 6 B - 57 Jamnagar