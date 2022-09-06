Abrarul Haq’s claim of collecting Rs6bn donations ‘false’: PRC

ISLAMABAD: Controversy over the removal of PTI leader as Chairman of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) deepened after the humanitarian organization termed Abrarul Haq’s claim of collecting Rs. 6 billion for flood affectees in a week as ‘false’, saying the organization did not receive even the 7th portion of the claimed donation.

“Claim made by Ex-Chairman PRCS that “Pakistan Red Crescent has raised Rs. 6 billion in a week” for the flood-affected population, is false, and contradictory to facts. As a matter of fact, PRCS has not received even the 7th portion of the aforementioned claimed donation”, PRCS said in a tweet on Monday night.

Former PRCS Chairman had earlier tweeted: “My untimely removal from PRCS during floods is shocking. After IK, God has given me the trust of ppl who donated 6 billion in a week. I wd hav made sure this money wd hav spent on the flood victims. I had planned a telethon wth President Alvi on 8th also. Bad time 4 Siasat”.

But later Abrarul Haq deleted his tweet for unknown reasons but its screenshots were available on the web and his followers used his tweet to criticize his removal from the PRCS. Abrarul Haq was removed by President Arif Alvi a couple of days back.