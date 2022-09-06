Anti-dengue drive launched in Charsadda

CHARSADDA: The Health Department has launched an anti-dengue drive in the district to contain the spread of dengue fever.The special anti-dengue campaign was launched after dengue cases were in the district.
District Health Officer Dr Farhad Khan said that they had launched an anti-dengue drive and over 25 union councils had been covered so far.He said that the drive was launched on the directives of the deputy commissioner soon after the floods to protect the affectees and general public from the fast-spreading dengue fever caused by the dengue mosquitoes.
SARGODHA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha said that a case against Imran Khan is pending...
ISLAMABAD: The government has sought comments on the proposed National Industrial Hemp and Medicinal Cannabis Policy...
LONDON: Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi has appointed British Pakistani Makhdoom Syed Tariq Mahmood-ul-Hassan as...
ISLAMABAD: As many as 186 healthcare professionals, including 141 doctors, 30 medical students, 15 paramedics from 49...
LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Local Government & Community Development Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed along with MPA Sardar...
LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that a network of new government hospitals was being laid in...
Comments