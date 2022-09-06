Anti-dengue drive launched in Charsadda

CHARSADDA: The Health Department has launched an anti-dengue drive in the district to contain the spread of dengue fever.The special anti-dengue campaign was launched after dengue cases were in the district.

District Health Officer Dr Farhad Khan said that they had launched an anti-dengue drive and over 25 union councils had been covered so far.He said that the drive was launched on the directives of the deputy commissioner soon after the floods to protect the affectees and general public from the fast-spreading dengue fever caused by the dengue mosquitoes.