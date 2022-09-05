KP Climate Change Policy 2022 approved

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has approved the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Climate Change Policy 2022 alongside the necessary steps required to rise up against the challenge.

According to an official handout, as many as 129 factors have been identified in different sectors that affect our climate and environment negatively. The action plan includes possible steps and measures to minimize these factors along with adaptation of 172 environment friendly practices.

The chief minister termed the policy a pressing priority, adding the province is witnessing the negative effects of climate change as in other parts of the country.

He added that these effects have become more evident over the past couple of years, including forest fires due to severe heat waves that destroyed much of the forest cover in the province.

Similarly, monsoon rains have also caused severe floods which are only going to continue if the necessary steps aren’t taken in time. Mahmood Khan said the Climate Change Policy has been divided into various categories keeping in view the priorities.

It encompasses immediate measures, a short-term action plan, medium-term measures and a long-term action plan. He said the policy would have tremendous impacts on our environment and if adopted entirely, we can stand up to the negative effects of climate change in a short span of time.

Mahmood Khan said the initial work on the policy started back in 2017. However, due to the merger of erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas into KP, the Forest and Wildlife Department felt the need for framing a new policy that takes into account the entire geography and caters to the needs of the entire province. Locust attacks in southern districts, forest fires, and environmental zoning have been taken into account in the new policy and changes made accordingly.