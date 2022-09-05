Nishimoto, Yamaguchi take honours at Japan Open badminton

OSAKA: Home favourites Kenta Nishimoto and Akane Yamaguchi thrilled the crowd at badminton’s Japan Open in Osaka on Sunday, winning the men’s and women’s singles titles for the host country.

World number 21 Nishimoto stunned Taiwan’s number four seed Chou Tien-chen 21-19, 21-23, 21-17 to finally claim his first international title, having lost in his previous six final appearances.

Nishimoto’s win gave the home crowd something to cheer after Japan’s number two seed Kento Momota lost in the first round earlier in the week.

The 28-year-old Nishimoto said he was “really happy and also a bit relieved” after landing his first title.