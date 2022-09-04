Bentley stolen from London found in Karachi. Screenshot from a Twitter video

LONDON/KARACHI: The authorities in Karachi have recovered a highly-expensive vehicle, Bentley Mulsanne, which was stolen from London and then shipped to the port city. The Collectorate of Customs Enforcement (CCE), Karachi, has confirmed that the UK’s intelligence agency tipped off the Pakistani authorities that the stolen vehicle was parked in a house in Karachi’s DHA area.

The Federal Board of Revenue’s Collectorate of Customs said in a statement: “A credible information was received from a national agency of a friendly country that a grey Bentley Mulsanne, V8 Automatic, VIN Number SCBBA63Y7FC001375, Engine Number CKB304693, was stolen from London and their intelligence agency indicated that the said vehicle is supposed to be parked at 15-B, South 10th Street, DHA, Karachi.”

It is understood that those involved in the theft failed to remove or switch off the tracing tracker, which helped the UK authorities to find the exact location of the vehicle through advanced tracking system.

Meanwhile, Geo News cited Customs officials as saying the stolen car was brought to Pakistan on fake documents of the consulate of a European country.

When the FBU officials raided the house, they found that Bentley had Pakistani registration No Plate BRS-279 (2020 Sindh) at the back of the vehicle and a white handmade number plate bearing BRS-279 was found on the front of the vehicle. The FBR said that the chassis number of the vehicle was matched with the given details of the stolen vehicle, provided by the UK authorities.

During the initial investigation, the owner of the vehicle disclosed that the vehicle was sold to him by another person, who took the responsibility to clear all required documentation from the authorities concerned.

The Federal Board of Revenue’s Collectorate of Customs lifted the vehicle to its depot after failing to find its keys. “Due to non-availability of the key of the said vehicle, arrangements were made to lift the vehicle by a carrier. The recovered vehicle was loaded on to a carrier for taking it to ASO HQ-NMB Wharf for the further completion of legal formalities.”

Customs have registered a case and also arrested two persons in connection with the sale and purchase of the vehicle, a senior official said.

The arrested persons were identified as Jameel Shafi, son of Shafi Ahmed, a resident of 10th South Street, House No 15-B, Phase II Extension, and Naveed Bilwani, son of Rafique, a resident of House No159, Khayaban-e-Roomi, DHA, while Navaid Yamin, a resident of KDA Officers Society, facilitator at Motor Registration Authority, Excise & Taxation Department, Karachi is missing while other financiers, abettors and associates to be ascertained during investigation were yet to be arrested.

“We are also looking how the car arrived in Karachi. Definitely, the car reached Karachi with fake shipment and registration documentation,” the Customs officer explained.