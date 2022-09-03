 
September 03, 2022
National

Bilawal briefs KSA FM on floods

By News Desk
September 03, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had a telephone call with his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and briefed him on magnitude of devastation caused by floods and torrential monsoon rains in Pakistan. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also thanked Saudi Arabia for strong expression of solidarity and continued assistance for flood affected people.

