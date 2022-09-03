Bilawal briefs KSA FM on floods

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had a telephone call with his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and briefed him on magnitude of devastation caused by floods and torrential monsoon rains in Pakistan. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also thanked Saudi Arabia for strong expression of solidarity and continued assistance for flood affected people.
SUKKUR: Three siblings were killed on Friday as an over speeding trailer ran over flood victims, sitting at a roadside...
ISLAMABAD: Former Principal Secretary to the ex-president, Mahmood Saleem Chaudhry was paid rich tribute on his...
KARACHI: Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo appointed Senator Samina Mumutaz Zehri as focal person in...
HARIPUR: The divisional forest officer has suspended two employees for their alleged involvement in timber smuggling...
PESHAWAR: The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees has handed over 7,000 tents, and thousands of other...
ISLAMABAD: Federal Investigation Agency summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf leader, former Speaker National Assembly...
