Ombudsman staff to assist in relief work

Islamabad : Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi has deputed his officers and staff for making coordinated efforts among the concerned departments for working in flood affected areas, says a press release.

He observed that due to the vast scale of distress and suffering of the flood affected people, his advisors and staff should assist NDMA, DISCO’s and government agencies in providing urgent relief and in the process of rehabilitation work. He said that at this critical moment, no efforts should be spared to ensure due relief for the affected people. He further said that senior officers of the regional offices of the Wafaqi Mohtasib (ombudsman) Secretariat, preferably the ones who have served in administration should undertake frequent visits to the flood affected places, especially in the far-flung areas, to assist the govt. agencies such as NDMA, gas companies, DISCOs, PTCL, PTA, NHA in restoration of their services.

The teams from the WMS regional offices will identify the neglected areas and gaps in provision of relief goods and services to the victims of flood in the areas falling within their domain and bring to the notice of the agencies concerned as well as Ombudsman Head Office. The ombudsman’s team should also work in collaboration with the offices of the provincial ombudsmen for the purpose of relief and rehabilitation through the provincial agencies concerned.

The Ombudsman urged that at this crucial moment, no effort should be spared towards this national duty. Regional offices have been directed to furnish regular reports, which will be monitored personally by the Wafaqi Mohtasib on daily basis.