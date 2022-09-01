CM says Centre indifferent to KP flood affectees

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has accused the federal government of being indifferent to flood affectees.

“The rehabilitation of roads and restoration of power supply lines is the domain of the federal government but no efforts have been witnessed in this regard so far,” he said during visits to Lower Kohistan and Shangla districts which were hit by recent flash floods.

Mahmood Khan added that the KP government is capable of looking after its own people but said the attitude of the federal government was insolent and that would not go unchecked. During his visit to Lower Kohistan and Shangla, the chief minister distributed cheques to the injured persons and families which had lost lives in the floods.

In response to public grievances in Kohistan, he directed the officials to ensure airlifting of people stuck up in inaccessible locations. Later, the chief minister was informed that 18 lives were lost in the Lower Kohistan district whereas five persons sustained injuries.

Similarly, five lives were lost in the Upper Kohistan district and five were injured. He was told that a complete damage assessment would be completed soon. The chief minister was informed that all medical facilities have been made available at the relief camps.