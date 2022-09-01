Students demand RMU to hold annual convocations

Rawalpindi : In response to a letter written by the students of allied health sciences programmes at Rawalpindi Medical University (RMU), the vice chancellor of the university said the convocations could not be held as per routine in the last two-and-a-half years due to COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

The letter written by the students to the RMU dean has stated that the students of allied health sciences, post 7th batch, are awaiting their annual convocation. This has been very disappointing for them and parents alike. They have requested the dean to resume annual convocations of allied health sciences programs.

The graduation ceremony where degrees are conferred upon students is a proud day in which all their hard work pays off. Also it serves as an inspiration for junior classes to be more committed towards their studies and academic goals, states the letter.

RMU VC Professor Dr. Mohammad Umar informed ‘The News’ that the convocations could not be held in time because there had been ban on gathering due to COVID-19 outbreak. The RMU is planning to hold convocation of allied health sciences programmes this year, he said.