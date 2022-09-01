OGDC sends aid to flood affectees

KARACHI: The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has sent 180 food packages to flood affectees of Ghotki and Sanghar districts of Sindh, it said on Wednesday.

In the wake of massive flash floods that wreak havoc in various parts of the country, OGDCL has continued its flood relief activities under its corporate social responsibility, the company said.

The recent floods and torrential rains had wreaked devastation in different parts of the country. Responding to the calamity, OGDCL immediately mobilised its resources in the flood affected areas to provide all possible relief and facilitation.

The food hampers provided instant relief to flood stricken locals of the areas. Regional and field authorities of OGDCL distributed flood relief items among the affectees, it added.