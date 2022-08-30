Record recruitment of doctors made in Punjab, says Yasmin

LAHORE:Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Monday said Punjab Health Department had made record recruitment of doctors during the last three and a half years. The health minister stated this while talking to Chairman of Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) Lt-Gen (retd) Malik Zafar Iqbal here on Monday.

Special Secretary Department of Specialised Health Care and Medical Education Dr Farrukh Naveed and officers of PPSC were also present. Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid and PPSC Chairman Lt-Gen (retd) Malik Zafar Iqbal discussed the recruitment of doctors. The Commission chairman gave a briefing to health minister regarding the recruitment of doctors. The minister said that, under the leadership of Imran Khan, Punjab Health Department had made record recruitment of doctors. During the last three and a half years, more than 50,000 doctors, nurses and paramedical staff have been recruited in the Punjab Health Department on 100 percent merit. She said that without filling the shortage of doctors in the public hospitals of Punjab, better treatment of patients cannot be ensured. The largest number of recruitments has been made. The minister said that the Punjab government was also making it easier in the service structure for the promotion of doctors. Punjab Health Department has recruited such a large number of anesthetists for the first time. She also assured to remain in constant contact with the Commission. The Chairman PPSC General (retd) Malik Zafar Iqbal said, “I will be very happy to mobilise for the recruitment of doctors”. He directed the relevant officers to complete the process quickly for the recruitment of doctors in the Punjab Health Department.

dengue situation: A meeting to review dengue situation was held under the chairmanship of Provincial Secretary Health Imran Sikandar Baloch in his office on Monday. Special Secretary Dr Farrukh Naveed gave a briefing to Health Secretary Imran Sikander Baloch. Secretary Health said that the situation of dengue was being continuously reviewed throughout Punjab. The number of beds for dengue patients is being increased in government hospitals in Lahore and Rawalpindi. Permission will be taken from the Chief Minister's Office for the recruitment of additional staff for dengue in Punjab. Qualified doctors will be recruited for intensive care wards in government hospitals.