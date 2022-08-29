VIDEO: Pakistan Army pilots rescue stranded man in daring mission

RAWALPINDI: In an extremely dangerous and challenging situation, the Pakistan Army Aviation pilots rescued a stranded individual surrounded in flood in Kohistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement said on Sunday.



An emergency call was made by Kohistan administration. Responding immediately, General Officer Commanding (GOC), Mangla Division, and Commander Mangla Brigade, who were on flood assessment mission near Pattan, diverted from original flight to save the life of stranded person. Had they not reached on time, the individual could have drowned in flood, the ISPR said. The pilots made a daring attempt, lowered the helicopter and the officers and crew lifted the individual safely.

The ISPR said the Pakistan Army and Pakistan Army Aviation, keeping in with their traditions, will not hesitate to save their brothers and sisters in line with the COAS vision that people of Pakistan are our priority and we won’t rest until every single individual is reached and helped.