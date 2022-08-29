Rescue & relief activities on in Charsadda

CHARSADDA: The Charsadda district administration is extending humanitarian assistance to the affected populations during floods, said officials on Sunday.

An official statement said there are a total of 21 evacuation sites, where the administration is involved in providing cooked food,

shelter and other essential commodities to the flood-hit people.

It said the Tehsil Municipal Administrations of Charaadda, Shabqadar and Tangi are distributing cooked food and bottled water at 42 points. More than 138,000 displaced people have been helped so far, added the communication.

As many as 13 medical camps have been set up in coordination with District Health Officer Charsadda.

Doctors and paramedical staff are providing free treatment and medicines to the flood affectees at the field camps established on all sites with the assistance of Al-Khidmat Foundation, Helping Hand and Rescue 1122. A relief and rescue operation has been started by a 65-member team of Rescue 1122 Punjab at Shabara and Majoki. Almost 400 people, including the elderly and patients, have been rescued and shifted to Charsadda district headquarters.

Moreover, 65 individuals have been rescued by a 25-member team of Rescue 1122 from Turlandi who were trapped on roofs. They were provided with first aid as well.