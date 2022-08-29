Karamt secures fourth position in World Squash Masters

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Karamtullah Khan secured fourth position in 35 plus category at World Squash Masters that concluded in Poland on Sunday.
He lost to Valerii Fedoruk from Ukraine 9-11, 11-13, 10-12 in the match for third position.
Fahim Gul lost his match in the 17-24 places slot.
Cavish Farrukh secured 51st place after beating Eriks Kundzins 12-10, 11-4, 11-6 in the 40 plus category.
In the 50 plus category, Ahmar Abbas took 61 position after getting bye in the 61st position match.
