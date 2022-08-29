Rule by mob

Allegations of blasphemy, even if falsely levelled, can end up being a death sentence for the accused. Even though the state has never carried out a death sentence for blasphemy, scores have been killed by mobs after being accused of blasphemy. In many cases those accusations turned out to be unfounded. Pakistan is not a happy country for most of its religious minorities. Any place that indulges in frequent lynchings can hardly claim to be a sanctuary for minority communities. The latest such incident that could have easily turned fatal took place in Hyderabad, Sindh. Thanks to prompt action by law enforcement, a tragedy was averted when a crowd gathered on the scene dispersed after police intervention; the police managed to protect the victim who is a Hindu sanitation worker. As is usual by now, he had been accused of blasphemy by a few individuals after which a mob had gathered to bring ‘justice’ to the accused. The only reason the victim is alive today is because the police arrived and dispersed the crowd.

Over the years we have seen more and more use of the blasphemy law as a tool of victimizing personal enemies. It could be a land dispute, an employment rivalry, even a matter of a turned-down proposal. The impunity of the mob is such that it can easily cry foul play and then charge at individuals and at times literally beat them to death. In all such cases the law must take its course but in Pakistan even lawyers who defend the accused become vulnerable to attacks or even murders. The killing of Rashid Rehman in Multan was a case in point.

In this regard, the recent remarks by Justice Qazi Faez Isa are pertinent. While accepting a bail application of a blasphemy accused on August 23, Justice Isa observed that the state should deal with cases related to blasphemy in a reasonable manner. Blasphemy accusations have been used as a weapon by politicians and certain sections of the media. On social media, anonymous accounts routinely level unsubstantiated claims of blasphemy. The only way to prevent this is by not only aggressively pursuing those who use blasphemy to commit violence but by taking on everyone who falsely accuses others of blasphemy. Everybody has a right to fair trial which must be protected. If vigilante justice and lynching continue, society is likely to break down rapidly. In this scenario the role of law enforcement and the courts becomes pretty significant. The blasphemy laws have been weaponized to cower into submission not just minorities but anyone who dare stand up for their rights. It is long past time for rule of law to be upheld and for the state to show that it treats everyone equally regardless of creed.