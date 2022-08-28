ITP in action against signal violators

Islamabad : Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has decided to accelerate efforts to ensure implementation on traffic laws and take strict action against those involved in violation of red-signal.

Following the directions of IGP Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, ICTP has decided to assign task to the traffic congestion unit for strict against those jumping red signals while additional squads would be constituted for the purpose.

Special campaign is underway to check violations while various squads are performing duties at main roads of the city and taking action against the violators.

The SSP (Traffic) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanweer said that efforts are underway to ensure disciplinary traffic system in the city and he also appealed the citizens to follow rules. He said that ICTP personnel have been directed to ensure implementation on traffic rules and regulation irrespective of status and rank and demonstrate patience and politeness while issuing traffic violation tickets to the road users.