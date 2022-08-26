Imran allowed to contest NA-22 Mardan by-polls

PESHAWAR: The Election Appellate Tribunal on Thursday rejected an objection to the nomination papers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and declared him eligible for contesting by-poll from NA-22 Mardan.
A citizen Ali Haider had challenged the nomination papers of Imran Khan from NA-22 on the grounds that the PTI chief had not declared gifts obtained from Toshakhana.
The tribunal, headed by Justice Ijaz Anwar of the Peshawar High Court, after hearing arguments from both sides allowed Imran Khan to contest the by-poll from Mardan by dismissing the petition.
Candidates for the by-polls can withdraw the nomination papers by August 27. The ECP will allot election symbols on August 29 while polling will be held on September 25. The PTI chief has submitted nomination papers for all the nine constituencies in the coming by-polls on September 25.
Out of the nine seats across the country, by-elections will be held in four constituencies in KP -- NA-22 Mardan, NA-24 Charsadda, NA-31 Peshawar and NA-45 Kurram. The slots fell vacant after the resignations of PTI Members of the National Assembly Ali Muhammad Khan, Fazal Mohammad Khan, Shaukat Ali and Fakhar Zaman were accepted by Speaker Raja Parvez Ashraf along with seven other MNAs, including two elected on seats reserved for women.
ISLAMABAD: The presidential address to the joint sitting of parliament before the commencement of the next session of...
KABUL: The Taliban have not found the body of Ayman al-Zawahiri and are continuing investigations, group spokesperson...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistanis may face more suspensions of internet service in the near future as the country deals with...
MULTAN: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Vice-Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Thursday said majority of Gillani family elders...
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed the Pakistan Peoples Party leader Manzoor Wasan to contest the...
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Thursday issued a notice to former Punjab chief minister Hamza Shehbaz Sharif in...
Comments