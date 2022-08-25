China announces emergency aid for flood victims of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: China expressed deep condolences and sympathies with the victims of flash floods in Balochistan and Sindh and announced the provision of emergency humanitarian aid, including tents and urgently-needed relief material.

A spokesman of the Chinese government on Wednesday said the emergency humanitarian aid, including 25,000 tents and relief materials, is being dispatched forthwith while 4,000 tents, 50,000 blankets, 50,000 tarpaulins and other reserves provided by China under the framework of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor’s (CPEC) social and people’s livelihood cooperation have been put into the frontline for relief. “Red Cross Society of China has already provided emergency cash assistance of $300,000 to the Pakistan Red Crescent Society. “

“China has noticed that severe floods in Pakistan recently caused heavy casualties and property losses. We would like to express our deep sympathies to the victims and offer our sincere condolences to the families of the victims, the injured and the people hit in the disaster,” the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said in a statement.

“The statement shared by the Chinese Mission in Islamabad reminded us that China and Pakistan are true friends who shared weal and woes and had a fine tradition of helping each other in major natural disasters. Since the floods in Pakistan, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi expressed condolences to Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto,” the spokesperson said.