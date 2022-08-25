Siraj slams EC for postponing LB polls in Sindh

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Sirajul Haq Wednesday condemned the Election Commission’s decision to postpone local bodies elections in Sindh, calling it a violation of democratic traditions and a move to deprive Sindh’s people of their fundamental rights.

In a statement from Mansoorah, Siraj asked if by-elections could be held in Karachi, then what was the problem in holding local bodies elections. The provincial governments with dynastic ruling parties have always been in a state of confusion in holding LB elections as they did not want the devolution of power. He recalled that elections were not postponed in democratic countries even in emergency situations. He said by holding a clean and transparent election, the people get a chance to elect their representatives who could solve their problems.