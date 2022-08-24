Imran launches new youth force

ISLAMABAD: Within two months after launching the Tiger Force, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Monday launched ‘Imran Tigers (force) and invited the youth to join to convey his message of real freedom door-to-door.

PTI chairman’s video message was also released to the media in which he said that Imran Tigers will be the passionate youth of his country who will take his message to every nook and corner of the country. “My message is the message of true freedom and how we can become an independent and self-respecting nation, as there is a system of ignorance and injustice,” he noted.

He also explained the process of joining Imran Tigers. He urged that he wanted all the youth should fully participate in it because this would be the first step towards real independence. “There is a system of injustice and ignorance in the country, as if a poor person steals something, he goes to jail, if a rich person commits robbery, he gets NRO. Iqbal’s Shaheen is the one who breaks chains and flies. However, unfortunately, we have not been able to become an independent nation hitherto,” he maintained.

Imran expressed the optimism that the journey of true freedom has now entered into a decisive phase. He added that he also needed dedicated and ideological youth to be present at polling stations to stop rigging on the election day.