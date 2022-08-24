New spell of rain from Aug 23 to 26

PESHAWAR: Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Tuesday issued a rain alert for August 23 to 26 in different districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The PDMA in a statement said more rain-wind-thunderstorms with isolated to scattered heavy falls were likely to occur over most districts.

“Heavy fall may generate flash flooding in local nullahs and rivers during this forecast period,” it said, asking that travelers and tourists were advised to remain cautious during the forecast period. In case of any untoward incident, it added, contact the helpline 1700 round-the-clock.