Educational institutions to stay shut for two days due to rain forecast

Public and private schools and colleges across Sindh will remain closed for two days due to the meteorological department’s warning of heavy monsoon rains. The Higher Secondary School Certificate and University of Karachi examinations scheduled for August 24 and 25 have also been postponed.

The Sindh School Education and Literacy Department (SELD) announced that all government and private schools across the province will remain closed on Wednesday (today) and Thursday (tomorrow). The announcement was made by Education Minister Sardar Ali Shah late in the evening. The minister said Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has instructed the department to announce a school holiday.

“The schools that fall under the jurisdiction of SELD will remain closed on August 24 and August 25. The decision has been taken due to expected heavy rain.” College Education Secretary Khalid Hyder Shah also issued a notification stating that all public and private educational institutions falling under the college education department will remain closed due to the rain emergency. The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi and KU have also announced postponing the exams scheduled for today and tomorrow. They said the new schedules will be announced later.

The University of Sindh and the Sindh Agriculture University have announced the academic and administrative affairs of the institutions and their constituent colleges will remain suspended today.