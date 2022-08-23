Seven killed in torrential rains in Dera Ismail Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The recent flash flood caused by abnormally heavy rains left seven people killed and 15 injured besides wreaking havoc with infrastructure in several areas of Dera Ismail Khan over the last five days. Meanwhile, the Federal Flood Commission predicted “very high to exceptionally high-level flooding” in the hill torrents of the D.G Khan division, and rivers and nullahs of eastern Balochistan from August 23 (today). The flash floods and hill torrents hurtling down Koh-e-Suleman mountain range which was recently lashed by incessant rains caused damage to nearly 8,500 houses and severely affected 147 villages mainly in Prova, Daraban and Kulachi Tehsils.

Sharing details in a video message, Deputy Commissioner Nasrullah Khan said the district administration was mobilizing all available resources to extend relief and rescue people in the flood-affected areas of the Dera Ismail Khan which was ravaged by recent flash floods and torrential rains.

The DC said a total of six relief camps had been established to provide shelter, food and medicines to flood-affected people. Of these camps, four had been set up at Prova, one at Darazinda and the other at Daraban. He said that a total of 11 well-equipped rescue teams including six from neighbouring districts were currently busy in relief and rescue operations in flood-affected areas of the district. He said a flood control room had been established and people in case of any emergency or complaint may contact 09669280116.

In a related development, the Federal Flood Commission predicted “very high to exceptionally high-level flooding” in the hill torrents of the D.G Khan division, and rivers and nullahs of eastern Balochistan. According to the report of FFC, flows from the hill torrents of D.G. Khan division may increase flows at Taunsa Barrage from high to very high flood levels from August 23 to 26. It also forecasted urban flooding in Sindh during the corresponding time.

Moreover, the report also highlighted a fresh strong monsoon activity in Sargodha, Peshawar, Kohat, D.I Khan Divisions, South Punjab and Balochistan including the upper catchments of river Indus and Kabul from August 23 to 26. It advised concerned organizations to ensure all the precautionary measures and round-the-clock patrolling of river embankments and training works including irrigation and drainage network.

Meanwhile, two army helicopters joined rescue and relief operations in flood-hit areas of Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur districts of south Punjab on Monday, just a day after the DG Khan administration sought army’s help for flood-stranded people for the delivery of food items and tents.

Commissioner DG Khan Usman Anwar told media persons that aerial operation to provide aid to the stranded communities was necessary as the hill torrents had badly eroded the road communications infrastructure making access by road nearly impossible to some areas.

He said the government has provided the helicopters which have started reaching out to the flood-hit people making the relief operation swift adding that the process of sending relief items to people of Koh-e-Suleman by Border Military Police (BMP) and Baloch Levy through transport means of camels, motorcycles and other vehicles would continue.

Commissioner said that the inter-provincial Punjab-Balochistan highway had suffered closure due to land sliding that had made big and small rocks blocking the road at Rakhi Garj near Fort Monroe hill station. He said that heavy machinery was utilized to clear the road, however, the inter-provincial highway was again blocked due to land sliding.

In neighbouring Balochistan, the Quetta Commander XII Corps, Lieutenant General Asif Ghafoor visited Hazara town to review the flood situation and rescue activities. Commander XII Corps reviewed the flood situation and relief activities in different areas of Hazara town and mixed with the people. He told them that the people affected by the flood would not be left alone by Pakistan Army and the public administration would always find themselves in this hour of difficulty.

Lieut General Asif Ghafoor reiterated the determination that the Pakistan Army would continue to support the flood victims as much as possible. Inspector General of Frontier Corps North Major General Amir Ajmal, Commissioner Quetta Sohail ur Rehman Baloch, Director General Provincial Disaster Management Authority Nasir Naseer, Deputy Commissioner Quetta Shehak Baloch, Member central council Daud Changezi and other respected members of Hazara town were also present during the corps commander’s visit.