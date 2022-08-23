Flood relief sought for Chitral districts

PESHAWAR: Member National Assembly (MNA) Abdul Akbar Chitrali has said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif should unveil a relief package for the flood-affected people of Chitral.

Speaking at a press conference at the Peshawar Press Club on Monday, he said that the rains and floods had badly affected areas in Upper and Lower Chitral districts.Flanked by the Member Provincial Assembly Hidayat Rahman, the lawmakers said the recent rains had washed away many houses and crops in the area.

He said he would not leave the flood victims alone at this difficult time.The MNA said several villages faced serious threats due to the flooding in the Chitral River. He also said that half of Reshun village had already been swept away by the river.

Similarly, he added, the areas of Terich valley including Barenis, Yarkhoon Torkhow, and Harcheen had been affected by the flood from Chitral RiverHe asked the federal and provincial governments to immediately announce financial assistance for the districts of Lower Chitral and Upper Chitral and offer compensation to the families of the deceased without delay. The MNA said the government should announce a package of Rs5 billion to restore the infrastructure of the two districts.