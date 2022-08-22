Possible closure of BISE Abbottabad opposed

MANSEHRA: The Tehreek-i-Sooba Hazara (Haqiqi) on Sunday warned the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government against possible closure of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Abbottabad.

“We would not allow the government to centralise the educational boards in the province as students from Hazara cannot move to Peshawar even to collect certificates and get their educational documents corrected,” Mushtaq Khan, the Tehreek-i-Sooba Hazara’s central convener, told reporters.

He said the educational boards were created in Abbottabad and the rest of the divisional headquarters across the province through the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Act passed in 1990, but the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government wanted to reverse that legislation which was unacceptable to people of the Hazara division.

“If the government doesn’t withdraw its decision, we are going to launch a street agitation against it,” Khan warned.

He said that a committee constituted by the PTI government to finalise modalities to wrap up the educational boards except Peshawar could also be challenged in the court of law as it was a matter of student’s future.

Khan said that Hazara had been deprived of its due share in mega development projects since long.

The chairman of TSH (Haqiqi) said that the PTI government should restrain from going for another experiment as his action of wrapping the educational board in Hazara would meet strong reprisal from the public.