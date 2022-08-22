POs among 52 arrested in Mardan

MARDAN: Police arrested 52 persons in various actions in the district on Sunday and also recovered various contrabands.

An official statement said that on the directive of District Police Officer Irfanullah Khan, the police arrested two accused who had sheltered proclaimed offenders and a drug peddler along with 19 other suspects during raids in Par Hoti area. Four pistols, almost 1kg charas, were also seized.

Meanwhile, a proclaimed offender along with two accomplices and 15 other suspects were rounded up during raids in the Katlang area while three pistols, one repeater gun and bullets

were also seized during the actions.

Also, the cops from Hoti and Par Hoti police stations arrested 11 gamblers while betting on cock fights and the money on bet was also seized.

Two Jirga elders were arrested after they embezzled Rs80,000 handed over to them by two parties who were negotiating a dispute in Lundkhwar area.