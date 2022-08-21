Never-ending empire

Pakistan, which recently celebrated its 75th independence anniversary, has come a very long way. Our ancestors were able to break free from colonialism in 1947. However, throughout the years, our homeland has shifted from physical colonialism to neo-colonialism, which is the political, cultural and economic control or domination by a powerful country over weaker ones (especially former colonies). In order to be truly free, we should strive for complete independence and self-sufficiency, rather than submitting to the prevailing political, economic and cultural dominance. Only through this shall we be able to accomplish the aim of our great Quaid Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Haroon Sarfraz

Chakwal