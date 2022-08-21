Never-ending empire

Pakistan, which recently celebrated its 75th independence anniversary, has come a very long way. Our ancestors were able to break free from colonialism in 1947. However, throughout the years, our homeland has shifted from physical colonialism to neo-colonialism, which is the political, cultural and economic control or domination by a powerful country over weaker ones (especially former colonies). In order to be truly free, we should strive for complete independence and self-sufficiency, rather than submitting to the prevailing political, economic and cultural dominance. Only through this shall we be able to accomplish the aim of our great Quaid Muhammad Ali Jinnah.
Haroon Sarfraz
Chakwal
This letter refers to the news report ‘Medical student tortured for refusing marriage proposal’ . Such severe...
Rather than focusing on serious issues, politicians are only focused on dethroning each other. For example, the Baloch...
Instances of abuse against women are rampant in our society. The recent heinous incident in Faisalabad of a medical...
This letter refers to the article ‘Debating the charter of economy’ by Abdul Sattar . The writer points out that...
This letter refers to the article ‘For the greater good’ by Humayun Gauhar. The writer explained how the Taliban...
In a society combating poverty and unemployment, the people are compelled to start committing thefts and robberies to...
Comments