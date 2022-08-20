KDA organises race for elderly widowers

MANSEHRA: Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) organised a race for elderly widowers and announced an Rs800,000 financial package for two finalists to wed the widows of their age.

“We have adopted this novel way to add spice back to the lives of the elderly widowers and widows,” stated Dr Aimal Zaman the Kaghan Development Authority’s chairman.

Mohammad Nadeem, Abdullah Khan and Jan Mohammad bagged the first, second and third positions, respectively. The race, which was titled the Elderly Veterans Marathon 1.5 kilometres, was the first of its nature, with participation of as many as 30 aged widowers from Kaghan valley.

He further said that unfortunately 35 per cent elderly population in the

Kaghan valley, which met from a devastating earthquake in 2005, had been living as singles.

“I have carried out a research which revealed that 30 to 35 per cent male and the same ratio of women have been living without their partners,” Zaman said. The KDA Chairman said that the winner and runner-up would be paid Rs400,000 each if they would get married to the local elderly widows.

“We wouldn’t give this money directly in their hands until the Nikah would be solemnised by a local cleric and Rs200,000 each would be gifted to brides as their dowries, and the rest of Rs200,000 for other arrangements,” Zaman added.

He said that the entire phenomenon, which was chalked out to encourage elderly widows and widowers to retrieve them out of miseries, would strictly be monitored by him and his team to ensure that there was no ambiguity in it.