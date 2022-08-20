Town committee asked to pay employees salaries

SUKKUR: The administration of Ahmedpur Town Committee in district Khairpur did not release the salary of 60 employees of lower cadres. The employees went on protest and said the town administration for the past couple of months has been deducting Rs7,000 to Rs9,000 from their salaries without any justification. They claimed that any voice that raised the issue being threatened of removal from services and suspension, saying that the concerned authorities are not paying due attention to the issue.

The employees claimed that the deducted amount is being paid to a political personality as his man collects the amount every month. When tried to contact to the concerned authorities, they did not even bother to respond. The protesting employees demanded the release of their salaries on month basis and asked to stop to unreasonable deduction from their salaries.