‘Team Muhafiz’ 8th episode to be aired tonight

KARACHI: The eighth episode of the animated series, “Team Muhafiz”, produced in collaboration with the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) and Geo Television Network, will be aired on Saturday at 7:05pm on Geo News and at 6:00pm on Geo TV and on Sunday on Geo Super and Geo Kahani.

The story of the new episode will revolve around the scourge of child labour and the viewers will see the members of the “Team Muhafiz” go to a hotel for tea, where they find a child who informs them about a gang involved in the forced labour of the children.

Following that, the “Team Muhafiz” would trace the gang with the help of the child, but what is to be seen is “will the brave youth of the “Team Muhafiz” be able to free the abandoned children from the clutches of the gang?” The whole story will be broadcasted in the eighth episode of “Team Muhafiz”.