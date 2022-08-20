Banned items worth Rs453m seized

ISLAMABAD: The FBR’s customs officials have foiled an attempt to clear banned items worth Rs453 million. According to an official statement issued by the FBR on Friday, the Collectorate of Customs Appraisement (West), Karachi, has foiled an attempt to clear high value and tariff miscellaneous goods mostly banned items vide SRO-598(I)/2022.

It said a consignment imported from the UAE by M/S Riz Green Industries containing ‘old and used tyre scrap’ was suspected and referred for detailed examination at Karachi International Container Terminal (KICT).

Upon thorough examination, miscellaneous goods, including artificial jewellery, furnishing fabric, laptops, tablets, mobile phones, auto parts, food supplements, cereals, cosmetics, DVRs and home electronics etc, were recovered from nine out of 10 containers.

The assessed value of recovered goods is estimated at Rs453 million involving duty and taxes worth around Rs400 million. A case was lodged and one person was arrested. Further investigation is underway.