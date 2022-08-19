Cyber-criminal rounded up

Islamabad: In a big break­through, the Cyber Crime Circle (CCC) of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has rounded up a cyber-criminal involved in developing a phony website of the Ministry of Interior for use of illegal activities, the spokes­man for FIA said.

The operation against the cyber-criminal was launched under the direction of Deputy Director Cyber Crime Circle Islamabad, Mohammad Ayyaz, who received information about the illegal activities of the suspect.

The team of CCC Islamabad conducted a well-planned raid and arrested the accused identified as Mohammad Akif Nadeem hailing from Faisalabad. The suspect confessed to his crime by developing the fake website of the Ministry of Interior with the name “ministryofinterior.pk”. The acc­used, during the pre­li­minary investigation, disclosed that he used the site for issuing fake permits for tinted glasses to ordinary citizens, the spokesman added. The CCC has registered a case against the suspect under PICA Act and initiated an investigation to disclose his further illegal activities on the aforementioned website.