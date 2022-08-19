Online transfer facility for college teachers announced

LAHORE:Higher Education Department (HED) Punjab has announced to open online transfer facility for college teachers from Friday (today).

According to a spokesperson, under the Phase-II of E-Transfer Round 2022 the teachers would be able to apply for transfers from August 19 (today). UHE to offer admission to inter: The University of Home Economics (UHE) Lahore has decided to offer admissions to Intermediate Home Economics starting this academic year.

An agenda was presented in the syndicate to start the Intermediate programme in the university, and it was approved in the syndicate meeting. The meeting was chaired by Punjab Minister for Higher Education Raja Yassir Humayun Sarfraz. The Higher Education Department (HED) Punjab has issued NOC to the UHE for admissions in Intermediate, while affiliation has also been obtained from BISE Lahore. UHE allocated 200 seats for Intermediate students and admissions will be made under the College of Home Economics and Social Sciences at the University. UHE VC Professor Dr Kanwal Ameen was of the view in the Syndicate meeting that, “Our institute has a legacy of 68 years in the field of home economics, admissions in intermediate will promote home economics subject at the secondary level”.