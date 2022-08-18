Video of eunuchs dancing in running train gets viral

LAHORE:After the rape case of women in the private trains run by the Pakistan Railways, the video of eunuchs dancing and serving in the dining car of the running train has also come to the surface.

Federal Minister of Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique has taken immediate notice and said that action would be taken against the responsible. It has been decided to punish the commercial management of the train and blacklist the private operator by canceling his license for not responding properly to the show cause.

According to the sources, during the journey in the dining car of the Tezgam train coming from Karachi to Lahore, the private management of the train made eunuchs dance to entertain the passengers, and the train management. The railway administration had not taken any notice yet, but after the video got viral the other day, the railway minister took action on it. According to details, in addition to providing food, tea, and entertainment to the passengers, the train manager arranged a dance performance in the presence of women and children in the dining car, which was criticised by a large number of passengers.

The railway minister has directed that the license of the operator will be canceled if the train management does not respond appropriately. According to railway spokesperson, the commercial management of the train is supporting the private operator to whom a show cause notice has been issued. Similarly, a complaint has also been registered in the police station concerned against those responsible for the incident.

According to the railway spokesperson, this incident took place on the night of August 14 in the dining car where no passengers were present. In this regard, an inquiry has been started on the instructions of the CEO of Pakistan Railways. The spokesperson claimed that no employee of Pakistan Railways was involved in the incident and the staff in the dining car was recruited by the private operator.