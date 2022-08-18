NA committee again seeks audit report from PCB

ISLAMABAD: Members of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) again expressed their displeasure over the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) inability to submit the authentic audit report with the House.

“I have been demanding the audit report from the PCB for the last one year but so far there has been no progress in this regard. The PCB chairman has made a commitment and we are still waiting for the PCB reply on the audit report,” she said.

PCB Chief Executive Faisal Hasnain while representing the cricket board said that every question had been answered.

“We are not in possession of the audit report at the moment. However, we have submitted it with the NA committee office.”

However, the members shared their displeasure with Chairman Nawab Sher Waseer announcing that the next committee meeting will be held at the PCB Headquarters in Lahore where the matter will again be taken up.