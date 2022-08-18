Saying goodbye to egos

On the eve of Pakistan’s 75th independence anniversary, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said in his address that independence was not possible without economic freedom. He also rightly suggested that we have to rise above our personal likes and dislikes in order to resolve the country’s problems. Putting this message out for the youth to see will prevent them from developing a confrontational and destructive sense of patriotism.
Najeeb A Khan
Islamabad
