11 SHOs transferred

LAHORE : Around 11 SHOs and five Chowki Incharges have been transferred by DIG Operations Afzal Kausar. The police stations where SHOs have been transferred included Garden Town, Nawab Town, Baghbanpura, Naulakha, Ichhara, Kahna, Harbancepura, Islampura. The chowkies where incharges transferred included Chowki Sabzi Mandi, Nishter Colony, Industrial Area, Rakh Chand Rai, Rewaz Garden and Punjab Cooperative Housing Society. The DIG three days back had issued orders of transfer of 32 SHOs and 26 were removed from their position.