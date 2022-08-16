 
close
Tuesday August 16, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

GB’s governor appointment approved

By News Desk
August 16, 2022

ISLAMABAD: President Dr. Arif Alvi has approved the appointment of Syed Mehdi Shah as Governor Gilgit-Baltistan. The approval was given at the advice of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif under section 33 of Gilgit-Baltistan Order 2018.

Comments