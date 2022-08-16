Students celebrate Diamon Jubilee of I-Day

Rawalpindi:To commemorate the golden jubilee celebrations of Independence Day with traditional zeal and fervour, a flag hoisting and cake cutting ceremony was organised at the Anglo Arabic Higher Secondary School, says a press release.

Organised by Anglo Arabic Higher Secondary School Old Boys Association, the event among others was attended by Principal Manzoor Hussain and all members of Executive and General Council of the association.

The programme commenced with flag hoisting ceremony while students presented the school anthem authored by former principal Nisar Nazish. All the members, later, cut the Independence Day cake and inaugurated the new block of the Anglo Arabic Montessori. Students hailing from Gilgit-Baltistan presented their traditional dance.

In his welcome address Principal Manzoor Hussain said that 14th August is the most important day in our lives. He said on this day, we emerged on the world map as a free nation. This day is the centre of our individual and collective happiness. He said we got Pakistan after many sacrifices and should work diligently for its prosperity, he added.